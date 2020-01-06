You Can Buy a Scarf Designed to Look Just Like a CVS Receipt!

How many times have you checked out at CVS and ended up with a receipt 3 feet long? I know I've had some almost as tall as me - Of course, I'm only 5 feet tall, but that's a lot of paper. Some very creative folks have created a scarf that looks just like a CVS receipt. I really want to get one, and wear it in CVS, just to see what they say LOL!

CVS Scarf Amazon

Fleece

Looks exactly like an actual CVS receipt - very unique and fun design

Fleece material, SUPER soft, wrap-around, and double-sided print

Scarf measures approximately 59" x 8" (150cm x 20cm)

Machine wash in cold water. Tumble dry low. DO NOT BLEACH.

Unisex scarf, perfect for women & men, teens & adults, also makes a great gift!

CVS Scarf Amazon 2

This CVS scarf has authentic offers printed on it, but they are expired.

CVS Scarf Amazon 3