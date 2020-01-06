When Will The Winter Days Start Getting Longer?

I'm over it, over it, over it. I'm so over it getting dark at 4:45 PM. So, today, I thought - when are these days going to start getting longer? I need my sunshine! Good news: according to earthsky.org, they started getting longer on December 22, 2019!

Late dawn. Early sunset. Short day. Long night. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the December solstice marks the longest nights and shortest days of the year. Meanwhile, the Southern Hemisphere is having short nights and long days. The 2019 December solstice moment – when the sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky – happens Sunday, December 22, at 04:19 UTC (that’s December 21 at 10:19 p.m. CST; translate UTC to your time).

So, currently sunset is around 5:45 PM. According to sunrise-and-sunset.com every day it gets a minute, two, or three longer. So, rejoice! Before you know it, it will be July 12th - the longest day of the year and days will start getting shorter again.