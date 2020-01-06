New Wine and Cocktail Bar Coming to Evansville

Date night is about to get an upgrade with this new addition to Downtown Evansville.

Entwined Wine and Cocktail Bar is located just off the Main Street Walkway,at 303 Main Street. According to their Facebook page, Entwined Wine and Cocktail Bar will bring an upscale cosmopolitan vibe downtown, where they'll offer wines, craft beer, and a seasonal tapas menu.

Located in the heart of Evansville’s up and coming downtown walkway, Entwined brings an upscale cosmopolitan vibe to the wine and cocktail scene like never before. Offering a curated list of fine wines and craft beer, a seasonal tapas menu, and an extensive cocktail repertoire, there is something for even the most unique palate. With an interior designed by owner Sharon Lemond of Enjole Interiors, and a menu developed by long time Chef Walter Edwards, Entwined is set to become Evansville’s premier destination spot to wine and dine!

Entwined is not open yet, and haven't released an opening date, but they've been keeping their Facebook page updated about their progress, so it seems an opening date is not too far off. Welcome to Downtown Evansville Entwined!