Owensboro Macy’s Set To Close

Macy's located in Owensboro's Towne Square Mall is set to close it's doors.

According to our media partners, Eyewitness News, Macy's corporate office informed them of their decision to close the store after over 20 years in Owensboro.

A clearance sale is scheduled to start this month, and will be running for 8-12 weeks.

Macy's will still be able to serve Owensboro customers at the Evansville location inside of Eastland Mall and online at Macys.com.

(Source: Eyewitness News)