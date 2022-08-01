To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results.

CANVA

Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social media. We asked, which one of these popular food choices are you willing to give up forever? I was shocked to see chicken wings come out on top. I thought for sure it would be hotdogs. You can review the results HERE. I could never give up wings. I love them coated in Classic Buffalo Sauce - Medium, BBQ Bourbon Sauce, or Caribbean Jerk. I like a little heat and a lot of spice on my wings. Getting a crispy coating is a must! It will make your baked or fried chicken wings packed with flavor. I also prefer drums over flats with an ice-cold beer. How do you like your wings?

Here are the Top 10 chicken wing restaurants based on your votes. Do you agree or disagree? There are some pretty delicious wing options making the list.

#10 - PEEZ'O'S PIZZA

PeezO's Pizza

2100 West 2nd Street Owensboro, KY 42301

PeezO's Pizza came in 10th after the poll wrapped up. They're best known for their outstanding pizza, but their wings hold their own. The Mango Habenero sauce is fire! I'm not surprised their wings made it into our Top 10.

Every time we visit it the same results, delicious, hot and so much food! PeezOs is our favorite hometown pizza and wing spot! - Katie Red Wimsatt

PeezO’s takes enjoying food to a whole new level. Tried a vast assortment of menu items only to be incredibly impressed by each! Also, the delectable wing sauces were certainly one of a kind. Larry Owen & staff provided super friendly and fast service. The Poseys look forward to always being highly devoted customers! - David Posey

We tried it for the first time tonight, and we'll be back. The great food and the service were top-notch. - Paul Obryan Jr

#9 - AMERICAN LEGION POST 09

Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media

736 Frederica St Owensboro, KY 42301

I eat chicken wings all over the tri-state but have never tried them at the American Legion in Owensboro. Last year, they finished in 4th place, but coming in 9th place is still very respectable. It looks like I'll need to try their wings soon!

Great folks, good food, good friends! Every time we are in Owensboro Kentucky we stop in. - Stan Diekmann

Great atmosphere with a very good food menu. Wonderful people. Very laid back and friendly. - Richard P Stallings

Nice place. The staff is very friendly and the food is good. - Allison Henderson

#8 - MILLAY'S TAVERN & GRILL

Millays Tavern & Grill

9431 Highway 144, Philpot, KY, United States, Kentucky

Millay's Tavern & Grill dropped one spot in the poll. Last year, their wings were in 7th place. After last year's ranking, I made the drive to Philpot to give them a shot. You were right, Matt's Wings are really good!

Millay’s wings with Matt’s sauce! Best ever!! - Maria Shouse

They have amazing food! Matt Wings are amazing. Also, their thin-crust pizza beats anybody's. - Shannon Payne

There is none better than Matt’s wings! - Jim Banks Jr.

#7 - ZAXBY'S

ReDunnLev via Canva

5030 Frederica St Owensboro, KY 42301

My favorite menu item at Zaxby's is the delicious seasoned french fries and the traditional wings. Always tossed their sweet & spicy sauce. They cook the wings perfectly every time.

It doesn't get better than their super seasoned fries and the Zaxby's sauce! - Nicollette Crystal Vizuet

Love the food, but the wing sauce gives it a bang. I always buy more, because it gives my food at home an awesome taste! - Banita Meredith Miller

It’s LONG overdue for you guys to come out with a bottle of Zax’s Sauce and start selling it at Walmart! - Roman Michael Jones

#6 - BEEF 'O' BRADY'S

Barb Birgy - WBKR

3189 Fairview Drive Suite E Owensboro, KY 42303

200 North Main Street Beaver Dam, KY 42320

Beef 'O' Brady's is in the top ten again! They were ranked 6th place last year too.

Beef O Brady’s are hard to beat. - Alex Kimmel

Coldest beer and best wings! - Valerie Fitzhugh Jones



Beef 'O' Brady's & haven't found Anything I didn't like!!! The Owner & Staff are like Family. - Pamela Messer Long

#5 - HOOTER'S

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

4620 Lincoln Ave Evansville, IN 47715

Whenever we make a trip to Evansville, Hooter's is more than likely on the menu. Their Hooters Daytona Beach Style Wings are a go-to favorite of ours. They always cook them to crispy perfection!

Absolutely fantastic wings; the staff is nice too! - Cindy Bragg

I would totally get some boneless wings along with some extra wings. I love the Chesapeake Rub wings best. - Evan Stanfield

Always love this place. The food is awesome! Waitresses are awesome and the Hurricanes are awesome. Just love it. - Ricky Schroeder

#4 - WINGS ETC.

CANVA

There are six different Wings Etc. locations all over the tri-state! All serve up delicious wings. They're large, juicy, and delicious. Of course, my favorite sauce is their Hot Barbie sauce.

Great food. Great staff. Great daily specials. Amazing variety of food, sauces, beer, and alcohol. I couldn’t recommend this establishment more! - Kirstie Nicole

I really enjoyed the chicken and the variety of sauces. The workers are friendly and efficient. - Kala Renee Bean

We loved eating at Wings Etc and the staff was super friendly. It was a wonderful family place and we can’t wait to go back for more awesome wings soon! - Karen Marie Toney

#3 - BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

They placed 3rd last year too. Luckily there are many Buffalo Wild Wings locations to choose from. My go-to sauce is Honey BBQ, Mild Buffalo, or Asian Zing. Pure perfection!

Food is always good and hot! For the most part, excellent service all around. - Danielle Shepard

BDubs is awesome! - Dan Johnson

My favorite place for wings. Love them soooooo... delicious... yummy, yummy! - Arty Beckas

#2 - MIL'S DAIRY DRIVE-IN

Mil's Dairy Drive In

10154 State Route 54 Whiteville, KY 42378

Mil's Dairy Drive-In dropped one spot in the poll. After they came in at the top spot last year, I made the short drive to Whitesville to order some wings. We tried the BBQ, Buffalo, and Piggy Hot sauces, and all were delicious. They definitely don't skimp on the sauces!

Some of the best wings in town. Highly recommend them. Some of the best food and hospitality around. - Donald Nugent

Mil’s Dairy is hands down the best!!! - Kerri Knott

Mil’s Dairy Drive got my vote! - Holly Lee Kinman

#1 - MISTER B'S PIZZA & WINGS

CANVA

2611 US Highway 41 N Henderson, KY 42420

It's been a while since I've had the wings at Mister B's Pizza & Wings. The wings are always consistently good, but since they closed the Owensboro location, I don't make it to Henderson that often. They're now the #1 place to get chicken wings based on your votes!

Mister B's located in Henderson Ky has great food. The service was great and fast. Would recommend it to friends and family. - Keith Brandon

Service was great and the food was Hot and tasty! - Christina Courtois

Everything was fantastic! We had the quesadilla pizza, Buffalo wings, and of course a beer. The pizza was amazing, the wings had a perfect amount of kick to them, and the draft beer was crisp and ice cold. - Rene Tucker

Angel shared some great news last month! Pretty soon we won't have to travel to Henderson for our Mister B's fix. They're coming back to Owensboro.

Awesome. I’ve been waiting for something good to happen there. It’s a great location. - Philip Hodges

I can’t freaking wait!! - Jamie Wright