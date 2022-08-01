When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?

Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.

Hoodies Photo by Woody Kelly on Unsplash loading...

Attn: All Gardeners and Sweat Shirt Aficionados

Knowing when to expect the first frost, or light freeze of the Fall is especially important for those who take care of plants or gardens. This information helps you prepare to protect your tender plants during the chilly fall evenings. And, it's also important for those who are over their faces melting off when they walk outside, and those who appreciate a good hoodie.

Frost Photo by John-Mark Strange on Unsplash loading...

How Do They Determine the First Frost Dates?

Keep in mind that the dates below are just estimations that the Farmer's Almanac has calculated based on data they gather from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. According to the Farmer's Almanac, frost is "predicted when air temperatures reach 32°F (0°C), but because it is colder closer to the ground, a frost may occur even when air temperatures are just above freezing."

Frost Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash loading...

When Is the First Frost of 2022?

So, when can we expect to see the first frost of the Fall? Let's turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac for the answer. You might be surprised to know that the answer is different depending on where you live, so here are several dates to keep in mind.

Get our free mobile app

First Frost Dates for Southern Indiana

Evansville, IN - November 4, 2022

Newburgh, IN - October 30, 2022

Mt. Vernon, IN - October 21, 2022

Boonville, IN - October 21, 2022

Frost Photo by Andrew Ridley on Unsplash loading...

To the Handy Dandy Frost Calculator Thingy!

Did I omit your city? No worries, it's super-easy to find out for yourself with the help of this handy-dandy frost calculator thingy. Just enter the city and state or zip code you're curious about and you'll be able to find out what you want to know.

Mother Nature's Beauty and Power Captured By Evansville Photographer, Tom Barrows