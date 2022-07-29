Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer

Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden.

My Mom had breast cancer and my Dad battled lung cancer at the same time. It was such a hard thing to watch. My Mom passed away in 2014, and in 2013 I lost my Dad. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss them! When I received a message about Angie and Donna it broke my heart. They are going through so much, and we can help.

ANGIE VANOVER BATTLING LUNG CANCER



Angie is currently in the hospital with complications from lung cancer. The cancer moved to her spine, which is causing her pain. She'll undergo more radiation and chemo in the coming days. She's staying so positive for friends and family, but I'm sure it hasn't been easy. She has an amazing spirit about her. With all of that, financially it's taking its toll. We can help lift her spirits and help raise money.

Proud of you for keeping your head up high under these circumstances! You keep fighting, you can do this!!!! - LeAnne Musick

Praying for you Angie! I wish I was there to give you a big hug and to just sit and hold your hand - pray with you. - Susanne Hughes

Angie, I’m praying daily for you. You are a strong person and just keep fighting even though it has to be hard. God will take care of you! Love you. - Peggy Vanover

ANGIE VANOVER GO FUND ME PAGE

If you can't make it to the fundraiser, you can help by donating to her GoFundMe page. Her daughter Bethanie set it up in hopes to ease the family's financial burden.

I'm creating this GoFundMe in hopes to raise money for my mom, who is fighting stage 3 lung cancer. Angie started her fight with cancer on April 22nd. Due to unfortunate circumstances, she is currently admitted to the hospital due to complications. After 4 rounds of chemo, cancer has spread to the 3rd, 4th, & 5th rib, base of the neck, chest wall, 2 vertebrae in the spine, & pressing on her aorta. We lift all of our prayers to God during this time & will remain to have faith! Due to these unfortunate circumstances, Angie is struggling financially & needs help with bills, gas, insurance, OC medicine, general necessities, etc. If all you can do is pray, that is very much appreciated also. Please continue to lift her up in prayers. If you have any questions, please reach out.

DONNA BLAND BATTLING BREAST CANCER

Donna Bland has had a rough couple of years. She's currently at the hospital having another surgery. From her breast cancer diagnosis in 2021 to her heart attack in 2020, Donna is a warrior. She's fighting to live for her beautiful family. She's battling to get her life back and to get back to normal. She still has a long road ahead of her, but by the grace of God, she'll be healed soon. Just like her friend Angie, the journey has taken a financial toll.

Prayers for you, Donna. May God give you calmness and peace. - Karen Ann Buck Basham

Praying for you Donna. Every step of the way. - Claudette Fulkerson

Been thinking of you a lot as you go through this. Keeping prayers coming until you beat it entirely (and I know you will!). - Joseph Wilson

Keep fighting Donna! You are in my thoughts and prayers. Thank you for keeping us updated. - Talenia Hillard Baldwin

DONNA BLAND GO FUND ME PAGE

As Donna confronts breast cancer head-on, the bills are piling up. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the mounting expenses.

Donna, a loving mother of 3- grandmother mother of 7, and great grandmother to one on the way- has been fighting battle after battle for years now and we’re asking for any help to get her through these very trying times.

A brief list of a handful of her troubles started at the beginning of 2020:

-Heart attack May 2020

-Covid19 February 2021

-A Kidney Cancer diagnosis quickly led to a partial kidney removal in September 2021

-She then learned of Malignant Neoplasm Cancer in the right breast and lymph nodes under the right arm in December 2021

-Fell and Broke her ankle in April 2022

-Recently completed 16 long rounds of chemo

-Recent learning of neuropathy of hands and feet

-She will now be having surgery followed by radiation Friday, July 29th, 2022

On top of all the constant medical issues, Donna has done her best to go to work where she has been employed for 14 years; Despite showing up between chemo treatments and doctor appointments she lost her job last week due to the slew of health issues. Although covered by insurance, bills are piling up and utilities won’t wait as she waits for SSDI to approve her for any benefits she may qualify for.

Any and all help is greatly appreciated by Donna and her family! Thank you!!

CANCER CARE CAR WASH

We've had so much rain this week so I'm sure your vehicle is dirty. Luckily, you have a chance to get your car washed on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Stop by Auto Zone on Parrish Avenue (by McDonald's) to give your vehicle a shiny glow! It starts at 11 AM. All of the proceeds will help these families. They can really use our support. The car wash is being put on by Holly Brooks-Dillon and Bethany Stone. They could really use some volunteers. If you can help please bring a bucket, rags, sponges, and soap.

I'll continue to pray for your health and well-being. You are two strong women.

