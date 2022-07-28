The International Bluegrass Music Museum Presents The Lanham Brothers Jamboree this August

Randy Lanham is the Educational Director at the International Bluegrass Music Museum. He is also a professional musician and good friend. Randy and his brother Barry both perform in and produce the Lanham Brothers Jamboree.

While Randy plays the fiddle, Barry, who is a master Instructor in Appalachian Clogging is foot stomping the night away.

Randy and Barry grew up listening to their grandfather, John Lanham playing the fiddle. His fiddle playing and unique open jam sessions inspired both brothers to pursue bluegrass music. At the age of eleven, Randy was determined to play the fiddle. His grandfather told him that if he played a song on the fiddle after three weeks, he would give Randy his fiddle. Randy practiced every day and was bound and determined to win that fiddle. Well, he did, even though he says that the song he played, "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," was terrible to listen to. He sure has come a long way, and he has his grandfather and God to thank for his bluegrass fiddling success.

While Randy learned to excel at the fiddle jamming with his grandfather and friends, Barry would learn the Appalachian style of Clogging, pursuing this style of dance, and inspiring others to do the same.

You don’t want to miss this year’s variety show August 6th at 7:00 PM featuring Jeff Hardesty, Skylar and Sophia Cain, The Bluegrass Brothers, Mackenzie Bell, Parker Malone, Lucy Jagoe Chaney, Emmie Kate Williams, and The Footstompin Express Cloggers.

Get your tickets soon because this show always sells out! People love the 2-hour family variety show of comedy, music, dancing, audience participation, local talent, and Gospel Music.

The tickets are $20 for preferred seating and $15 for reserved seating and can be purchased at bluegrasshall.org.

The Lanham Brothers Jamboree is filmed and broadcast on KET so be sure to wear your Sunday go to meeting clothes ‘cause you may be on the television!

Get your tickets today at www.bluegrasshall.org.