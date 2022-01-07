Owensboro, Kentucky, is considered the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World and Chris Joslin is so thankful to be a big part of it. He is living the dream of doing what he has always wanted to do, bluegrass for a living. Chris loves that bluegrass music is a bridge for people of all generations.

Chris walks us through an audio tour of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and gives us the history behind it all. Dreams do come true to those who patiently wait and trust the LORD!

Bill Monroe is the Father of Bluegrass Music and his music paved the way for many other bluegrass musicians in Kentucky. Chris talks about some of these great musicians who are now in the Hall of Fame at the Museum.

Coming up this Month at the Woodward Theatre

Rodney Dillard & The Dillards

- 8:30 pm

Ticket Prices: $20.00

On January 15th, 2022, Rodney Dillard and his full band The Dillards will perform live at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky! Doors open at 6 pm, the concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions are available. At this time, no covid-19 restrictions will be in place for this concert.

A founding member of The Dillards along with his brother Doug, Rodney was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. The Dillards carved their own path in bluegrass history by modernizing and popularizing the sound of bluegrass in the 1960s and 1970s. Hailing from Missouri, The Dillards became a driving force in creating new sounds in the West Coast music environment and garnered recognition for playing The Darlings on The Andy Griffith Show.

Tickets are on sale now. https://www.bluegrasshall.org/

