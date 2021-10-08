When I was a student at Kentucky Wesleyan College, I sang in the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers. And, each December, we joined the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra for their annual Christmas concert. It was a really fun way to get in the Christmas spirit. In fact, OSO still hosts that concert annually.

Of course, a lot of popular recording artists have Christmas concerts and tours as well. Years ago, Martina McBride brought her Christmas tour to Roberts Stadium in Evansville. Vince Gill and Amy Grant do multiple Christmas concerts each year at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Pentatonix, which features Kevin Olusola from Owensboro, just announced their Evergreen Christmas Tour, which will roll into the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville in December. This year, Sara Evans is bringing her Hallelujah! Tour to the Old National Events Plaza on December 3rd.

And, now, we're hearing that Steven Curtis Chapman, the most awarded singer in Christian music history (the man has 59 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association) is coming to Owensboro. He'll be bringing his Acoustic Tour to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum just a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Here's the big announcement:

The concert is set for 7pm, Monday, December 13th and tickets are on sale now. They range from $46 to $58 and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE!

As they did with ROMP, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will require all ticket holders to require proof of vaccination (14 days since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider within 72 hours of arrival at the concert. Photo IDs are required for everyone ages 16 and older. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will also have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. If you have additional questions about policies and procedures, you can email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org.

