Craving Chicken Wings? We’re Asking Who Has the Best in Kentucky & Indiana

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we're asking which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? Will Mil's Dairy Drive-In come out on top, making it two consecutive years? Take the poll and let us know!

On Monday, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social media. We asked, which one of these popular food choices are you willing to give up forever? I was shocked to see chicken wings come out on top. I thought for sure it would be hotdogs. You can review the results HERE. I could never give up wings. I love them coated in Classic Buffalo Sauce - Medium, BBQ Bourbon Sauce, or Caribbean Jerk. I like a little heat and a lot of spice on my wings. Getting a crispy coating is a must! It will make your baked or fried chicken wings packed with flavor. I also prefer drums over flats with an ice-cold beer. How do you like your wings?

FREE WINGS ON NATIONAL CHICKEN WING DAY

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, some restaurants are offering free wings!

Here are just a few to choose from:

Buffalo Wild Wings
Fazoli’s
Hooters
Wingstop
Zaxby's

Who doesn't love some delicious chicken wings? We're hunting down which restaurant makes the best wings in the tri-state. Before you take the poll, these were the Top 10 Chicken Wing Restaurants in 2021 based on your votes.

2021 Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State Based on Your Votes

VOTE FOR THE BEST CHICKEN WINGS IN THE AREA

Now, let's shake things up! It's time to reveal your top places to eat chicken wings. Who will reign supreme in 2022? It's all based on your votes. Vote for as many places as you like, and as many times as you like!

The poll closes on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at midnight. We'll reveal your Top 10 chicken wing restaurants on Monday morning! I'm excited to see who'll come out on top based on your votes.

