What the Cluck? Chicken Farmer Says We’ve Been Storing Eggs Wrong This Whole Time

Is there a more perfect food than eggs? Can you think of a more widely purchased and widely consumed food? I don't know if I can think of any off the top of my head. Eggs are something almost all of us have been eating since a very early age and cooking with once we're old enough to make our own meals. Having said that, there still seems to be a little bit of mystery surrounding eggs - one example would be the best and safest way to store your eggs.

egg and bacon with toast OlgaMiltsova loading...

What Makes the "Incredible, Edible Egg" So Great?

The list of pros is long, way longer than the list of cons. How about just a few.

Versatility: There are so many different ways to cook eggs and so many different ways to use them in recipes.

Versatility: There are so many different ways to cook eggs and so many different ways to use them in recipes.

Health Benefits: Not only do eggs taste great, but they are also good for you, in a bunch of different ways.

Availability: Even when there were/are shortages of other products, you can always find eggs, either at the store or straight from a chicken.

Affordability: Eggs are cheap, yo, but if you ever find yourself not wanting to pay for them anymore, you can get some chickens and start collecting eggs yourself.

I could go on and on about how awesome eggs are, but instead, I want to address the one drawback that seems to be at the top of the list - the risk of getting sick from eating or handling eggs. It's hard to mess up an egg, really, so you can't really go wrong. The one thing you really need to be aware of, though, is handling raw eggs or eating raw or undercooked eggs. Raw eggs can be a breeding ground for bacteria, namely salmonella, which can make you really sick.

Eggs Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash loading...

One way to reduce the chance of getting salmonella from eggs is by storing them the proper way, and apparently, we may not have been doing that. I've never really paid attention to how my eggs are being stored in the carton, have you? I will certainly pay more attention to it now, thanks to this helpful tip from a real-life chicken farmer.

There is just something about this guy that makes me think he knows what he's talking about when it comes to chickens. You see it too, don't you?

