Watch Roosters Stage a Hilarious Revolt in Front of a KFC

These roosters are mad and they're not taking it anymore. New video share shows a group of roosters who staged a hilarious revolt in front of a KFC.

There is little explanation needed as to why these birds are a bit ticked. Nature is finally fighting back.

As Backyard Chickens mentions, don't mess with a rooster. They shared a hawk a few years ago who made a bad decision to move in on his ladies and paid the rooster price.

Fresh Eggs Daily dared to mention that they don't keep roosters in their flock because "they're outdated". I wouldn't want to be the one responsible for telling the roosters that news.

If nothing else, this is a fun video moment where the animals decide to fight back against fast food regimes.

