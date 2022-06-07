Watch Roosters Stage a Hilarious Revolt in Front of a KFC
These roosters are mad and they're not taking it anymore. New video share shows a group of roosters who staged a hilarious revolt in front of a KFC.
There is little explanation needed as to why these birds are a bit ticked. Nature is finally fighting back.
As Backyard Chickens mentions, don't mess with a rooster. They shared a hawk a few years ago who made a bad decision to move in on his ladies and paid the rooster price.
Fresh Eggs Daily dared to mention that they don't keep roosters in their flock because "they're outdated". I wouldn't want to be the one responsible for telling the roosters that news.
If nothing else, this is a fun video moment where the animals decide to fight back against fast food regimes.