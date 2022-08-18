You Won’t Believe What Secret Was Found In Abandoned Illinois KFC

A big secret was discovered in this abandoned KFC restaurant in Illinois.

Play The Fun New Game Called Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant

When you're on a road trip with your friends and family, you can play a fun new game. It's called "Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant." Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there. Most chain restaurants, especially in the fast-food world design their building to look pretty much the same everywhere. So even if they remove the signs, you still know what it is.

Could You Guess What This Abandoned Restaurant Was?

Check out the signage first...

Sign From Abandoned Illinois KFC Sign From Outside Of Abandoned Illinois KFC loading...

The Door Proves The Abandoned Building In Danville, Illinois Was A KFC

Let's Take A Trip Around The Abandoned KFC Drive Thru

Drive Thru From Abandoned KFC In Illinois Drive Thru From Abandoned KFC In Illinois loading...

Want To Take A Peak Inside This Abandoned Illinois KFC?

Inside Abandoned KFC Inside Abandoned KFC loading...

Big Secret Discovered In Abandoned Illinois KFC

I believe with all of these photos from the abandoned fast-food restaurant we have established that it was a KFC location. But wait, there's a little twist to the story. A bunch of Burger King stuff was found inside. Check it out for yourself.

Burger King Sign Found Inside Abandoned KFC Burger King Sign Found Inside Abandoned KFC loading...

Burger King Box Found Inside Abandoned KFC Burger King Box Found Inside Abandoned KFC loading...

Burger King Cup Found On Abandoned KFC Drive Thru Sign Burger King Cup Found On Abandoned KFC Drive Thru Sign loading...

Was This KFC Supposed To Become A Burger King?

So the big question is, was this going to change from KFC to Burger King? There is some serious evidence that points that way. Before you make your final decision, take a look at this last clue.

Burger King Behind Abandoned KFC Burger King Behind Abandoned KFC loading...

Here is a picture of a brand new Burger King location directly behind the abandoned KFC. Why would they build a new one if they were converting this spot? What's your guess? At one point was this KFC going to become a Burger King? I don't know if we'll ever know.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

