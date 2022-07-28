It Is Legal to Kill a Mole in Indiana, But Here’s Why You May Not Want To

Here's a question for you - Have you ever seen a mole in your yard? I'm sure you've seen the holes or mounds of dirt that they create, but what do they actually look like?

Why All Of The Mole Questions?

I have never given much thought to moles, you know the kind that live underground. They usually stay hidden underground, unless your puppy dog digs them out of their hole. The past 48 hours have been chaos in my house, and it all began by letting my dog out to potty.

Get our free mobile app

Lib Lib loading...

Welcome to My Jungle

My backyard is basically a mess of tree limbs, mud, and a wooden deck that is falling in. The yard is fenced in, so my dog Molly can go out and do her doggie business and then come back in through the downstairs door. Sometimes she will bring in a bone treat that she has buried in the yard, or maybe a stick.

Molly Prowling Molly Prowling loading...

I was not prepared for the furry half-dead, half-alive creature that she brought into the house. I saw blood and fur. I couldn't even tell what it was. My son went downstairs to find whatever it was, but it was gone! There was no blood trail and no sign of this mysterious creature.

Chase Was Prepared to Save Us

Chase is on The Case Chase is on The Case loading...

Where Did It Go?

We have a history of raccoons living in our attic, so hearing weird noises is something we are used to. But there was a rodent or baby animal of some sort scratching to get out of the downstairs woodwork. As you'll hear in the TikTok video I put together, it sounded like an army of trash pandas ready to attack.

Mole on the Loose Mole on the Loose loading...

To everyone's surprise, it was a teeny tiny mole that was creating all of the noise and drama in our house!

Holy Moley

Lib Lib loading...

Whack-a-Mole

Now, it is legal to kill moles in your yard. They actually sell products and traps to rid your landscaping of their pesky holes. But, they are actually doing some good. So, before you get rid of them, consider what they are doing underground. If you still want them gone, feel free to play Whack-a-Mole with a shovel. From the Indiana DNR:

Moles are beneficial by providing insect control and aerating the soil. Moles are insectivores and eat grubs, termites, sowbugs, slugs, snails, millipedes, centipedes, ants, beetles, earthworms, crickets, and spiders.

A permit is not needed from the DNR to trap or kill moles

Moles are sensitive to concussion, so smacking a shovel on the ground above a mole in its surface tunnel will often kill it instantly

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.