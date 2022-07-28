It Is Legal to Kill a Mole in Indiana, But Here’s Why You May Not Want To
Why All Of The Mole Questions?
I have never given much thought to moles, you know the kind that live underground. They usually stay hidden underground, unless your puppy dog digs them out of their hole. The past 48 hours have been chaos in my house, and it all began by letting my dog out to potty.
Welcome to My Jungle
My backyard is basically a mess of tree limbs, mud, and a wooden deck that is falling in. The yard is fenced in, so my dog Molly can go out and do her doggie business and then come back in through the downstairs door. Sometimes she will bring in a bone treat that she has buried in the yard, or maybe a stick.
I was not prepared for the furry half-dead, half-alive creature that she brought into the house. I saw blood and fur. I couldn't even tell what it was. My son went downstairs to find whatever it was, but it was gone! There was no blood trail and no sign of this mysterious creature.
Chase Was Prepared to Save Us
Where Did It Go?
We have a history of raccoons living in our attic, so hearing weird noises is something we are used to. But there was a rodent or baby animal of some sort scratching to get out of the downstairs woodwork. As you'll hear in the TikTok video I put together, it sounded like an army of trash pandas ready to attack.
To everyone's surprise, it was a teeny tiny mole that was creating all of the noise and drama in our house!
Holy Moley
@libertyonair20
Whack-a-Mole
Now, it is legal to kill moles in your yard. They actually sell products and traps to rid your landscaping of their pesky holes. But, they are actually doing some good. So, before you get rid of them, consider what they are doing underground. If you still want them gone, feel free to play Whack-a-Mole with a shovel. From the Indiana DNR:
Moles are beneficial by providing insect control and aerating the soil. Moles are insectivores and eat grubs, termites, sowbugs, slugs, snails, millipedes, centipedes, ants, beetles, earthworms, crickets, and spiders.
- A permit is not needed from the DNR to trap or kill moles
- Moles are sensitive to concussion, so smacking a shovel on the ground above a mole in its surface tunnel will often kill it instantly