Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.

Coronavirus Summer 2022

The summer of 2022 does appear to be quite normal compared to that of 2020. But COVID in its various forms doesn't appear to be going away. We wanted to get some clarification on how to stay well, and what to do if we get sick. We chatted with Dr. Andrew Benton with Deaconess in our 'Be MY Guest' podcast.

Should I Quarantine or Isolate?

According to the CDC, it depends on whether you have been in close contact with someone that has COVID, or if you test positive for COVID with or without symptoms.

Quarantine and stay away from others when you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Isolate when you are sick or when you have COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.

The guidelines can always change, so be sure to check the Centers for Disease Control site for the latest information.