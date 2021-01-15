Evansville’s United Caring Services ‘Clean and Caring’ Fundraiser Underway

2021 is a big year for Evansville's United Caring Services, as it will mark the 30th anniversary of UCS providing "values-based, low barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelters, services, and solutions while striving to be a place where individuals, organizations, and agencies collaboratively create a community of caring."

In addition to the big anniversary, UCS is also trying to raise enough money to renovate and upgrade their bathroom facilities. It's a major project that calls for a major fundraising campaign. The cost of the project is estimated at $126,000 - I'd call that pretty major, wouldn't you. Lee Ann Shafer joined us to let us know more about the 'Clean and Caring' campaign, and to hopefully paint a picture of how dire the need is for this renovation. Lee Ann also talks more about the 30th anniversary, the various services provided by UCS, and all the different ways the community can get involved.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app