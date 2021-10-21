Girl, Water Your Grass Podcaster on Shaped by Faith

Shaped by FAITH guest Mary Katherine Wathen is a daughter, wife, mother of six, friend, and avid runner. She is passionate about fulfilling her God given desires and purpose while leading women to pursue their dreams and goals. She and her good friend Maria Spears hosts a popular podcast called, Girl, Water Your Grass.

Their podcast is filled with inspiring guests who share their life experiences and talk about how God is molding and shaping them through His purposes. You will be inspired and motivated to say "YES" to God and get moving in His divine direction and purposes for your life!

Girl, Water Your Grass Podcast link https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-girl-water-your-grass/id1551555319

