This Princeton, IN Firefighter Looked Just Like Rick Schroder in the 1980s

Justin Hyneman / Ebay

Hi, my name is Liberty and I've been keeping things awkward since the 1980s. Seriously, I can turn a simple contest phone call with a listener into a confession that I've been keeping since I was in grade school.

This might surprise you but in school, I was not in the 'Cool Kids Club'. I wasn't really part of any one clique. I wasn't in the band, sports, or clubs, and no, I never made it on the cheerleading squad. None of them. Yes, I tried out every year.

I have always considered Justin Hyneman to be one of the 'Cool Kids'. He was a year ahead of me in school, and I don't think that I ever had a conversation with him until we were adults!

Now, Justin is a Firefighter with the Princeton Fire Territory. We actually worked together in the 90s at Buehler's Buy-Low in Princeton. Then, at the Gibson County Sheriff's Department.

Justin called in to play The Most Totally Awesome Radio Contest, so I decided to make things totally awkward and confess something that I've never told anyone.

Here is a photo of Ricky (Rick) Schroder from the 1980s.

ebay

I was quite smitten with that blonde hair and cute smile. And if I'm being honest, I really wanted to hang out in his awesome mansion and ride the train through the house.

Justin Hyneman in the 1980s

J HYNEMAN

See the resemblance? It's hilarious to think back about it. Also, how in the world do I remember such a specific thing from so long ago? It's true, women remember EVERYTHING!

