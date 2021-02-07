Learn About Evansville’s WWII History with Dona Bone [Podcast]

I'll be you didn't know that Evansville has a rich history of WWII. I'll also bet that you didn't know that some of the coolest wartime vehicles and aircraft are on display for the public to see, right here in Evansville.

Dona Bone knows pretty much everything there is to know about wartime history. She is an Evansville Wartime Museum Board Member, and is our go-to for all of the information about the museum. We chatted with her recently about the renaming of Evansville’s P-47 that came home this past summer. Prepare to be amazed by her vast knowledge of Evansville's role in WWII.

If you want to know even more about how women and children helped win the war, check out Dona's book.

Evansville Wartime Museum

Winter Hours are Noon until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. These hours are effective until March 31, 2021

General Admission Ticket $10.00 + $1.00 service fee

Children 5 and under Free

