Guide to Southern Indiana and Kentucky Fun Events This Weekend 4/22 – 4/24
Events are officially ready for take-off in the Tri-State. This weekend is going to be full of experiences that have been put on hold for the past two years. It's no fun to hear about local events after they happen, so take a look at these options, and plan accordingly.
Earth Day Howell Wetlands Friday, April 22, & Saturday, April 23, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
This free event will include educational activities, guided hikes, animal encounters, and special community guests.
Spring Wine Walk Downtown Evansville Friday, April 22, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Myriad Brewing Company - Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets Friday, April 22
This is one of our favorite food trucks, and a great option to get ready for the Spring Wine Walk. They will start serving at 4:30 PM until they sell out, which is usually very quickly. Serving up smashburgers and beignets! and they are bringing the special: Mac-n-Cheese!
Henderson Tri-Fest Friday - Sunday, April 22-24
The Borrowed Hearts Foundation Pancake Breakfast Saturday, April 23
This yummy fundraiser is back for the first time since 2019. It’s Saturday from 8 AM-11 AM at Christian Fellowship Church, located at 4100 Millersburg Road in Evansville. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is $5 for children, $8 for adults, and $25 for families. In addition to the yummy breakfast, there will be a silent auction, face painting, a petting zoo, a bounce house, and more!
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Saturday, April 23, 2022
Let’s pack the EVV airport Saturday and give these veterans a celebration they won’t forget!
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden Party for The Planet Saturday, April 23
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden will be partying for the planet from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM to honor and celebrate our rich, beautiful planet and the diversity of life that calls it home. This added experience is free with general admission and free for members!
Evansville Goodwill's Earth Day Market Saturday, April 23 10: AM - 2:00 PM
Here's another way to support local and celebrate Earth Day in Evansville. There will be food trucks, local vendors, community resources, and to learn more about how shopping secondhand and shopping local can help our planet. Located in the parking lot of the soon-to-be Goodwill store located at Washington Square Mall.
More Weekend Events
Comedian Heywood Banks - 4/22 & 4/23 Pat Coslett's Simplicity Furniture
Twelfth Night - USI Performance Center Various Times
Record Store Day - Space Money Records Saturday, April 23, 7 AM
Evansville Model Train Sale Evansville National Guard Armory 4/23 10 AM - 3 PM
Darts for Ronald McDonald House River City Eagles Evansville 2 PM
Ron White at The Victory Theatre Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM
Monster Jam at The Ford Center at Various Times