When I was a kid, I was obsessed with Scooby-Doo. I watched that cartoon constantly and, honestly, probably saw every episode ever made. Scooby-Doo always served up a great little 30-minute mystery and it was so fun to watch Scooby and Shaggy and the gang load up into the Mystery Machine and head out to unmask ghoulish ghosts and goblins.

Well, those "little" mysteries just got bigger and Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold is heading out on a big North American tour. And, fun news for folks here in Indiana and Kentucky, that tour is going to be rolling into the Victory Theatre in Evansville in February of 2022!

Scooby-Doo and The Lost City of Gold will feature Scooby and the gang working to solve a brand new mystery which will be brought to life "with original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, and acrobatics."

The Evansville show is set for Thursday, February 11th, 2022. It sounds thrilling and so much fun! Here's a description, from Scooby's official press release, about what you can expect:

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won’t need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

And, by the way, this show features a 6'4 "animatronic & puppeteer-operated Great Dane (Scooby) created by twelve designers over 1600 hours." Well, that big ole Scooby is ready to take the stage and he will in February!

If you'd like to watch the official trailer for the Scooby tour, check this out!

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 29th at 10am CST and will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center Box Office. Tickets start at just $34 and there are some cool VIP experiences available as well.

