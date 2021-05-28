The Victory Theatre is Turning 100 Years Old and Evansville is Ready to Celebrate

Unlike a lot of live music venues that had to pretty much shut down completely in 2020, the Victory Theatre was still able to host a lot of concerts, just not with people attending. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, for example, performed several times during the pandemic, but the show was only available to watch online. Well now that things are clearing up and moving back to normal, it’s time to invite the Tri-State back into the Victory for more live shows – and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

In 2021, the Victory Theatre will turn 100 years old, and as far as I’m concerned, the old gal is looking as good as ever. For a milestone as big as hitting the century mark, you know the folks that manage the Victory as working on something big. We wanted to see what we could find out about that, so we went straight to the top, to the Victory Theatre’s General Manager, Sheila Murphy. We tried to pry some top secret information out of her – we buttered her up by calling her a goddess, and we were bragging about how beautiful the Victory is looking. Do you think that worked? I’m gonna say no, at least not as much as I wanted. I wanted all the details, but instead, I got a little tease. I don’t want to risk saying too much, so I’m just gonna let Sheila do the talking. Take a listen to our conversation below.

Victory Theatre GM, Sheila Murphy

