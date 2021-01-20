Even though it was 44 years ago, Winnie McConnell remembers January 20, 1977 like it was yesterday. That icy-cold day was President Jimmy Carter's Inauguration. The Princeton Community Tigers Marching Band had the immense honor of marching down Pennsylvania Avenue in the Inaugural Parade.

This was an extremely big deal for my hometown of Princeton, and since I was only 9 months old at the time, I don't have any memories of it. Thanks to the internet and YouTube, old photos and videos help paint the picture of that historical day.

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum NARA

We had the chance to hear the story of what it was like to be a part of history from Winnie McConnell. Her emotional recount of the trip is something that every American should hear.

Step Back in Time: 1977 PCHS Band Plays President Carter's Inauguration

These videos capture the day perfectly. Beginning with the 4 Greyhound busses departing, the tours, and the parade.

