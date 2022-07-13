Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area.

The Sick 'Gift' That Just Keeps Giving

Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.

Stronger Than Superman?

Okay, my husband thinks that he is Superman, and up until last week I believed him. COVID took him out like kryptonite. Seriously, he never gets sick, never has a fever, and this was his first experience with COVID. I won't go into all of my lingering symptoms, but just know that it is back, and just like before, it is affecting everyone differently.

Say Hello To My Mask, Again

I have kind of felt a little weird wearing my mask again since I don't really see many other people wearing one. Unfortunately, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties are now listed as High-Risk areas on the CDC site, and at least one company has updated its mask policy from Mandatory to Strongly Encouraged as of July 13, 2022.

Here is the Official Statement From Schnucks Corporate

After careful consideration of local and state requirements as well as the CDC’s recommendations, Schnucks is updating the facemask policy from mandating teammates and vendors wear facemasks in “high” risk locations to strongly encouraging they wear facemasks. Going forward, Schnucks plans to remain in compliance with state and local regulatory requirements/mandates when and if those are updated while continuing to offer complimentary facemasks to customers, teammates, and vendors who request them. We will continue to offer complimentary facemasks at all 112 of our Schnucks stores upon request. - JULY 13, 2022

CDC VANDERBURGH CO

CDC WARRICK COUNTY

