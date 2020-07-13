FDA Adds Even More Hand Sanitizers To Toxic List and Recalls Others

Since COVID-19 took over our lives, we have been buying hand sanitizer like there's no tomorrow, because that's how we feel sometimes. Even though we have our favorite products and trusted brands, we sometimes have to use brands we know nothing about because of short supplies of our favorites. We just want to properly protect our families.

The CDC guidelines state we should be frequently washing our hands, followed by using hand sanitizer.

.... consumers to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

So, buying just any available brand of hand sanitizer seems like a good idea because it’s just about keeping your hands sanitized, right? Wrong. Some products and brands of hand sanitizer are very bad for you and your family. They contain ingredients that can be toxic.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are now over 50 different hand sanitizers that contain wood methanol, which is a toxic substance. Whether ingested or absorbed through the skin, the affects could be fatal.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

**The newly added hand sanitizers to avoid**

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global's MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global's KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER

4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global's Assured Aloe

AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s Best

Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s

Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor

Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's DAESI hand sanitizer

Sanitizers that are actually being recalled.

Here is the list of the original hand sanitizers to stay away from.

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.

The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Get more info HERE.

[SOURCE: fda.gov]