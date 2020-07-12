CDC Adds New Symptoms And Warning Signs Of COVID-19

As part of the precautionary guidelines at work associated with COVID-19, we are all required to take our temperature in the morning. If we have a temp, we are required to report it and not come into work.

This morning, I had a low grade temp. It freaked me out. I didn't really feel bad, no more than normal when you get up at 3:15 am. I’m probably fine or it's something else other than COVID-19. There are other sickness and viruses still around.

In a panic, I started thinking about the symptoms of COVID-19. Do I have it? Did the virus get me? So, of course I started Googling COVID-19 symptoms. That's when I remembered the CDC had added new symptoms to the already long list.

We are learning new things about the virus everyday. How to try to stay safe, precautions we should be taking, and what to do if we experience symptoms. What we are finding out is that, even though you might not be at high risk for the virus because of age or underlying health issue, you can still experience some serous, and even fatal complications from the coronavirus COVID-19.

Like you, I am overwhelmed by all of this. My youngest son is immune compromised and COVID-19 scares me to death. My biggest fear is him getting the virus. Even worse, me bring the virus home and exposing him. For us, acting fast is the key. If he would get the virus, he needs treatment ASAP. So, I’m doing everything I can to stay informed and stay calm. Just by knowing the current information about added symptoms and warning signs, I feel a little better.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19.

The added symptoms and warning signs:

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Continued symptoms and warning signs.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC points out that the above lists are not a list of ALL possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider if you experience the above symptoms or for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

And, please remember, anyone can get COVID-19 and anyone can experience mild to severe symptoms. If you notice that something isn’t normal for you or your kids, get checked. Call your medical professional, explain your particular symptoms to them so that they can hep you with the right course of action.

Be safe.

[SOURSE: CDC]