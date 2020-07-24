FDA Now Says Over 75 Hand Sanitizers Are Toxic, Do Not Use These Brands

We have been buying hand sanitizer like there's no tomorrow, because that's how we feel right now. Even though we have trusted brands, we sometimes have to use brands we know nothing about because of short supplies of our favorites. Here is why you should not by just any hand sanitizer you come across. Every week, the FDA is discovering more hand sanitizers that could make you sick, send you to the hospital or even kill you.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are now over 75 different hand sanitizers that contain wood methanol, which is a toxic substance. Whether ingested or absorbed through the skin, the affects could be fatal.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The FDA is especially concerned about the risk to children when hand sanitizers look like candy or drinks. Never drink any kind of hand sanitizer and keep them up and away from children.

Also, make sure that you don't fall for the FDA Approved labeling. At this time, there are NO FDA approved hand sanitizers, even though some sanitzers may be marketed that way. Also, be warned of false claims like, prolonged protection - up to 24 hrs. Claims like this are misleading and unproven.

Some of the toxic hand sanitizers have been sold locally at Costco and Walmart.

The FDA has now included even more types of Blumen brand hand sanitizer to the recall list and are trying to get them from bring shipped to the United States.

Sanitizers that are actually being recalled.

Here is the list of the original hand sanitizers to stay away from.

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer. The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer. Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01) Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04) The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01) Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01) 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70% 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global's KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.) 4E Global's MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol 4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus 4E Global's KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER 4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe) 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers) 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers 4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free 4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 4E Global's Assured Aloe AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s Best Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.) Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's DAESI hand sanitizer

