FDA Now Says Over 75 Hand Sanitizers Are Toxic, Do Not Use These Brands

We have been buying hand sanitizer like there's no tomorrow, because that's how we feel right now. Even though we have trusted brands, we sometimes have to use brands we know nothing about because of short supplies of our favorites. Here is why you should not by just any hand sanitizer you come across. Every week, the FDA is discovering more hand sanitizers that could make you sick, send you to the hospital or even kill you.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are now over 75 different hand sanitizers that contain wood methanol, which is a toxic substance. Whether ingested or absorbed through the skin, the affects could be fatal.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The FDA is especially concerned about the risk to children when hand sanitizers look like candy or drinks. Never drink any kind of hand sanitizer and keep them up and away from children.

Also, make sure that you don't fall for the FDA Approved labeling.  At this time, there are NO FDA approved hand sanitizers, even though some sanitzers may be marketed that way. Also, be warned of false claims like, prolonged protection - up to 24 hrs. Claims like this are misleading and unproven.

Some of the toxic hand sanitizers have been sold locally at Costco and Walmart.

The FDA has now included even more types of Blumen brand hand sanitizer to the recall list and are trying to get them from bring shipped to the United States.

Sanitizers that are actually being recalled.

Here is the list of the original hand sanitizers to stay away from.

  1. Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.
  2. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.
  3. The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.
  4. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  5. Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.
  6. Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer.  That one was especially toxic.
  7. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
  8. Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
  9. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
  10. The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
  11. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
  12. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
  13. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
  14. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
  15. 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
  16. 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
  17. 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
  18. 4E Global's KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
  19. 4E Global's MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
  20. 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  21. 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
  22. 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
  23. 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  24. 4E Global's BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  25. 4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
  26. 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
  27. 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
  28. 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
  29. 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
  30. 4E Global's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
  31. 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
  32. 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
  33. 4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
  34. 4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
  35. 4E Global's KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER
  36. 4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
  37. 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
  38. 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
  39. 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
  40. 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
  41. 4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
  42. 4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
  43. 4E Global's Assured Aloe
  44. AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
  45. AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
  46. AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
  47. AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
  48. DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
  49. DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
  50. DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
  51. Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
  52. Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
  53. Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
  54. Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
  55. Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
  56. Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
  57. Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
  58. Eskbiochem's  Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  59. Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
  60. Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s Best
  61. Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s
  62. Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor
  63. Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural
  64. Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced
  65. Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
  66. Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
  67. Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer
  68. Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
  69. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
  70. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
  71. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
  72. Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
  73. Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's DAESI hand sanitizer

