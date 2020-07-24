FDA Now Says Over 75 Hand Sanitizers Are Toxic, Do Not Use These Brands
We have been buying hand sanitizer like there's no tomorrow, because that's how we feel right now. Even though we have trusted brands, we sometimes have to use brands we know nothing about because of short supplies of our favorites. Here is why you should not by just any hand sanitizer you come across. Every week, the FDA is discovering more hand sanitizers that could make you sick, send you to the hospital or even kill you.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are now over 75 different hand sanitizers that contain wood methanol, which is a toxic substance. Whether ingested or absorbed through the skin, the affects could be fatal.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.
Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
The FDA is especially concerned about the risk to children when hand sanitizers look like candy or drinks. Never drink any kind of hand sanitizer and keep them up and away from children.
Also, make sure that you don't fall for the FDA Approved labeling. At this time, there are NO FDA approved hand sanitizers, even though some sanitzers may be marketed that way. Also, be warned of false claims like, prolonged protection - up to 24 hrs. Claims like this are misleading and unproven.
Some of the toxic hand sanitizers have been sold locally at Costco and Walmart.
The FDA has now included even more types of Blumen brand hand sanitizer to the recall list and are trying to get them from bring shipped to the United States.
Sanitizers that are actually being recalled.
- ITECH 361's All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant: UPC code 628055370130.
- Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer: NDC numbers include 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50 and 75477-534-10.
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 1-liter bottles: Two distributors. The UVT hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 0530 and an expiration date of 04/2022 and the Saniderm Products hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 53131626 and “Manufactured on April/1/20.”
Here is the list of the original hand sanitizers to stay away from.
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic.
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global's KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- 4E Global's MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- 4E Global's KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER
- 4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- 4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global's Assured Aloe
- AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s Best
- Limpo Quimicos' Andy’s
- Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor
- Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural
- Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
- Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's DAESI hand sanitizer
[SOURCE: fda.gov]