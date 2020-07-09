FDA Adds More Hand Sanitizers To The Toxic List

Since COVID-19 took over our lives, we have been buying hand sanitizer like there's no tomorrow, because that's how we feel sometimes. Of course, we have our favorite products and trusted brands. But at this point, since the shelves of hand sanitizer are sometimes bare, we'll buy any brand as long as we have some to help properly protect our families.

The CDC guidelines state we should be frequently washing our hands, followed by using hand sanitizer.

.... consumers to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

So, buying just any available brand of hand sanitizer seems like a good idea because it’s just about keeping your hands sanitized, right? Wrong, some products and brands of hand sanitizer are very bad for you and your family. They contain ingredients that can be toxic.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are now fourteen different hand sanitizers that contain wood methanol, which is a toxic substance. Whether ingested or absorbed through the skin, the affects could be fatal.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

**The newly added hand sanitizers to avoid**

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.

The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic.

Here is the list of the original hand sanitizers to stay away from.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Get more info HERE.

[SOURCE: fda.gov]