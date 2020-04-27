In case you missed it, during one of his daily COVID-19 news briefings, Governor Eric Holcomb gave a shout out to an intelligent, beautiful, funny and strong five year old girl from Boonville, IN about her stay at home message for all of us. The governor said he can't was to meet Nora when his is all over and thank her for her inspiring, thoughtful and entertaining message to her fellow Hoosiers. This is the video he was talking about.

Jessica Moyes/Facebook

I messaged Nora's mom, Jessica and ask her to tell me a little more about her amazing daughter. This is what she said.

She is 5. Will be a kindergartner at Sharon Elementary. She is kind, funny, hasn’t met a stranger, loves giving people compliments, and loves making people smile. We decided to make our first video just to make our friends and family laugh when the threat of Covid-19 was beginning. We found they made people smile, so we decided to make a couple more to make people laugh or smile when things are so stressful and uncertain.

Jessica Moyes/Facebook

Since then, Nora has been an inspiration to people nationwide. Someone who saw her video works at a TV station in Portland, OR. They contacted her to do uplifting commercial spot for the station and the viewers love her, just like we do. Her commercials are so popular, she was even interview by the news anchor.

We love you, Nora! And, we are so proud that you live in the Tristate.