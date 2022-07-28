You Can Get a Pool Float Inspired by THAT Door from “Titanic”

You can now finally answer the age-old question of whether or not there was room for Jack on that door at the end of "Titanic".

1997's iconic movie, "Titanic", became one of the most beloved movies of all time. However, it was also met with many controversies that are still being debated in 2022. The most significant debate from that movie is...well, you know what it is. May I present to you Exhibit A:

We all know there was plenty of room on that door for Jack to climb aboard next to Rose. Instead, Rose hogged the whole door to herself and left Jack in the ice-cold water to freeze to death. Is that the kind of thanks a man who saved her life not once, but twice, deserves? I think not! Jack deserved better.

That's where the debate comes into play. Was there actually enough room for the both of them on that door? Some, like myself, believe that there was, while others disagree. However, we can all put that debate at rest now with a pool float that you can buy that is designed to look just like "that" door from "Titanic".

The Titanic Door Pool Float

You can actually buy a pool float that is designed to be a replica of the door that Rose survives on at the end of "Titanic". The float itself measures four feet by four feet.

Could Rose have made room for Jack on the door? If you were on the fence before, I think this pool float will answer that question. The float even has different positions that they both could have been in that would allow both of them on the door.

If you're a fan of "Titanic" and would like to add this float to your pool float collection, you can purchase one for yourself on Amazon for $30.

