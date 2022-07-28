Grab your boards and your helmets (safety first!) and head to Henderson, Kentucky this weekend.

Pop Up Park

The Send It Skate Community will be hosting a skate jam this weekend at Audubon Kids Zone located in Henderson's east end with their pop-up skate park. Yeah, they have a mobile skate park! How cool is that?!

The Family That Skates Together

Send It is a family-run organization that started with the family of 8's love of skateboarding and has become so much more as they now are offering pop-up skate jams. They say they hope these events will accomplish two main goals.

Provide equitable access to skateboarding (and, subsequently, community within skateboarding) by taking the resources directly into neighborhoods Provide an environment in which the older and/or more experienced skateboarders can feel a sense of purpose and value by serving as “instructors” to those that are less experienced

Skateboarding Is More Than Meets the Eye

Skateboarding is so much more than just rolling around on a hunk of wood. It can really act as an incredible physical outlet, contributing to improved physical and emotional health. It also creates a sense of community and belonging for those who participate in the sport, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Get Out and Skate

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, you can take part in the pop-up skate jam happening at Audubon Kids Zone in Henderson, Kentucky beginning at 3 pm. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate and there will be loaner equipment available to ensure that those who want to participate but may not have their own gear can still take part.

