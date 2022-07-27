Friday night there's going to be a party in Henderson to celebrate and launch a new non-profit and you're invited!

Meet Gift

Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status.

Free Skateboarding

Gift hosts Henderson's only totally free indoor skatepark where skaters can borrow loner boards and protective gear if they don't have their own while skating and grinding in a safe environment. They even offer free lessons regularly with some of the city's most experienced skaters.

Fundraiser This Friday

If Gift Skateboarding sounds like something you'd like to help support, join them for a launch party fundraiser this Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Elm Shops located at 120 North Elm Street in Henderson, Kentucky. The party begins at 6 pm.

What to Expect

The launch party begins at 6 pm and will feature live music and food. Plus, there will be beer available for those over 21. Inside you'll find local skate videos. This is a great opportunity to get to know more about Gift Skateboarding.