Skate Jam Coming to Henderson Kentucky’s Audubon Kid’s Zone

Grab your skateboards and rollerblades and get ready for the East End Skate Jam hosted by Audubon Kid's Zone located in Henderson, Kentucky.

Audubon Kid's Zone is a safe space that empowers children and teens to achieve long-term future success.

Audubon Kids Zone seeks to break the cycle of poverty by focusing on the next generation with educational and social support structures that provide opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

The organization regularly hosts events and programs for Henderson-area youth.

Providing comprehensive support from birth to college by creating programs and services that provide an uninterrupted stream of support. ​ Measuring outcomes to ensure that progress is real and tangible. Results are the driving force for individual support and program development. ​ Closing the gap between support structures to be sure that every kid receives maximum opportunities to build on their capacity to learn and succeed.

On Sunday, October 24th, Audubon Kid's Zone will be hosting the East End Skate Jam in partnership with Send It. There will be open skate held beginning at 3 pm that day with local, area skateboarders onhand to offer instruction and demonstrations. All are welcome to attend this event, but are limiting it to skateboards and rollerblades only - bicycles are not allowed.

In addition to the open skate, there will be pizza provided free to those who participate courtesy of Little Caesar's. Audubon Kid's Zone is located at 1325 Powell Street in Henderson, Kentucky.

