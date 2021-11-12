There is no doubt that skateboarding has made a resurgence across the Tristate - or honestly, maybe it never really went away in the first place. Either way, there is a dire need for safe spaces to skateboard.

In Evansville, fundraising just wrapped up for a concrete skatepark project after the city made a very large and very generous donation to the project. The park is expected to open in 2022.

Across the Ohio River, in Henderson, Kentucky there's another park project in the works - this time for a free indoor skatepark. It would be the first of its kind in the city of Henderson, according to organizers at Cure Skateshop.

Organizers say that there wasn't a lot of input from the local skateboarding community when it came to building the current outdoor skatepark area located in Henderson's Atkinson's. They also say that the current metal ramps are nearing the end of their lives and during the winter months, our Midwest weather makes them pretty much unusable.

During the winter months, many kids get discouraged with the dwindling accessibility to adequate resources and give up on skateboarding altogether, or lose much of the progression they’ve made throughout the rest of the year.

We believe a privately managed and maintained indoor park, that is free and open to the public, is a vital, long term asset to our local skate community, and our local youth, as a whole.

They have established a goal of $20,000 to get the park up off the ground, with anything over that amount to be used for maintaining the park. Cure Skateshop plans to donate a portion of their yearly sales to help maintain the park once it's built,

we will be donating a percentage of our sales, year-round to routine maintenance, insurance, utilities, administration, marketing, and staffing of the facilities.

The indoor skatepark will be geared towards both beginners and experienced riders. At the heart of the park will be "a 24’ wide half pipe with a bowl section at one end."

To learn more, and to make a donation to help them achieve their $20,000 goal, visit their Go Fund Me.

