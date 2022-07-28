Craziest Pizza Toppings in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.

Even though those toppings are now considered "traditional" pizza toppings, they are still met with debate. That being said, those toppings have got nothing on some of the other types of toppings that people put on their pizza. Some toppings and pizza options that restaurants offer are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have...or make you say that you would never try that pizza in a million years.

There is a list compiled by Cheapism, that breaks down the craziest pizzas in each state. So, I was curious what pizzas from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky made the list. I'll say, that after discovering them, they are pizzas that I highly doubt that I'd want to try, but it might be a different story for you.

Craziest Pizza Topping in Illinois

The craziest pizza in Illinois comes from Dimo's Pizza in Chicago. It's called "Banh Mi Baby One More Time". It looks like this pizza pops up on weekly specials randomly. If you're wondering what this Brittney Spears-sounding pizza is, Cheapism says:

This delicious-looking and -sounding pizza features all the good stuff you'd find in a traditional Vietnamese sandwich — just in pizza form. There's char siu-style bacon, pickled vegetables, cilantro, and mint, plus sesame aioli, sesame seeds, mozzarella and a pâté cream base for good measure. There are lots of fun pizzas at this restaurant, or at lease pizzas with fun names. The Book of Boba Feta is the latest addition.

Craziest Pizza Topping in Indiana

Indianapolis is home to Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza. They serve what they call Hangover Pizzas, and they were named the craziest pizza toppings in Indiana. According to Cheapism:

Jockamo's serves this pizza on Saturdays and Sundays — we think you can guess why — and it comes in two different varieties. The Denver is a pizza topped with chorizo sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, red onion, green pepper, and cheddar; and the Farmhouse features the same gravy, eggs, and cheese but with chicken and bacon, too.

Craziest Pizza Topping in Kentucky

Dewey's Pizza in Crestview Hills serves up a pizza that is inspired by a popular sandwich and features pickles as a topping! It's called "The Cuban Pizza". This is another seasonal pizza that the restaurant offers, and this is what Cheapism said about the pizza:

Another pizza taking inspiration from a classic sandwich, this one has a mustard base and is topped with Canadian bacon, pulled pork, dill pickles, swiss and mozzarella cheese, and "mojo" sauce (a popular Cuban sauce typically made with garlic and sour oranges).

Would you try any of these pizzas? You can find out what the other states' craziest pizza toppings are by clicking here.

