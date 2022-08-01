2022 Date Night Fun Card Includes Bowling, Mini Golf, and LOTS of Food

Looking for a fun night out with your sweetheart? Maybe you just need some quality time with a BFF, kiddo, or parent. Whoever you need to take on a date, we have you covered! We partnered with Seize the Deal to bring you a Date Night Fun Card!

The Date Night Fun Card from Townsquare Media provides you with endless options for your next date night or date nights! You'll never be short of ideas of things to do together with the great offers included in the Date Night Fun Card. With a value of $140, you can get the card at Seize the Deal for only $25!

There will only be 200 Date Night Cards available. And new this year, all cards will be digital. Less waiting for your card. Easier to keep up with and use.

Here's what's included:

Bar Louie

Two Appetizers

Diamond Lanes Echo Henderson

Four Games (Two Per Person) & Shoe Rental

Franklin Street Pizza Factory

Large Single-Topping Pizza & A Flatbread Appetizer With Dipping Sauce

Walther’s Golf & Fun

$25 Toward Activities

Walton’s Smokehouse

Two BBQ Plates With Soda Beverage

The cards will be available on August 8th. If you want to get a reminder to buy yours as cards ARE limited, download our app and turn on Exclusive notifications.