2022 Date Night Fun Card Includes Bowling, Mini Golf, and LOTS of Food
Looking for a fun night out with your sweetheart? Maybe you just need some quality time with a BFF, kiddo, or parent. Whoever you need to take on a date, we have you covered! We partnered with Seize the Deal to bring you a Date Night Fun Card!
The Date Night Fun Card from Townsquare Media provides you with endless options for your next date night or date nights! You'll never be short of ideas of things to do together with the great offers included in the Date Night Fun Card. With a value of $140, you can get the card at Seize the Deal for only $25!
There will only be 200 Date Night Cards available. And new this year, all cards will be digital. Less waiting for your card. Easier to keep up with and use.
Here's what's included:
Bar Louie
Two Appetizers
Diamond Lanes Echo Henderson
Four Games (Two Per Person) & Shoe Rental
Franklin Street Pizza Factory
Large Single-Topping Pizza & A Flatbread Appetizer With Dipping Sauce
Walther’s Golf & Fun
$25 Toward Activities
Walton’s Smokehouse
Two BBQ Plates With Soda Beverage
The cards will be available on August 8th. If you want to get a reminder to buy yours as cards ARE limited, download our app and turn on Exclusive notifications.