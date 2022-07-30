Moving through phases of light and dark about every 29 days, the moon presents us with a beautiful gift from Mother Nature with a full moon shining down on us - but sometimes that moon is extra special. You might even say it's super!

A Moon of Many Names

The moon has played an important role in many civilizations over the centuries, and every full moon has come to be recognized for its significance. In October, for example, it is known as a Full Hunter's Moon because it was the full moon that would coincide with hunting and gathering food to store for the impending winter months.

Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash

A Full Buck Moon

In July, for example, the full moon is known as the Full Buck Moon named because July is the time of the year when male deer, known as bucks, are regrowing their antlers that they had previously shed - a cycle they complete every year. There are a number of other names for the July full moon, according to the Farmer's Almanac, including the Salmon Moon, Berry Moon, and Thunder Moon. Each full moon has its own special name with its own special meaning.

August Sturgeon Moon

The month of August is no different. The full moon in August goes by many names. One of the most popular is the Sturgeon Moon, named after the very large, and rather prehistoric-looking fish that are caught most easily and frequently during this time of year across the Great Lakes in the northern United States. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the largest on record in the state measured an incredible 81-inches long and weighed over 200 pounds. Sturgeon are often referred to as living fossils, having first existed over a million years.

Photo by Magnus Östberg on Unsplash

This August It's Also a Supermoon

Not only will we be experiencing a Sturgeon Moon, but the August full moon will also be the last of four supermoons lighting up the sky in 2022. Almanac.com explains a supermoon is closer to the Earth than a typical full moon.

Supermoons are commonly defined as full Moons that occur while the Moon is at its nearest point to Earth. (Because its orbit is not a perfect circle, the Moon’s distance from Earth changes throughout the month.) Supermoons are ever-so-slightly closer to Earth than the average full Moon, which technically makes them extra large and bright from Earth’s perspective.

So When Is All Of This Happening?

The Full Sturgeon Supermoon takes place on Thursday, August 11, 2022. In Evansville, Indiana the moon will rise from the Southeast at 9:20 pm Central Standard Time. For optimum viewing, find someplace away from city light pollution and with a clear line of sight for the horizon.

Something Extra Special

