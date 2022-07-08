That giant celestial body that moves through phases of light and dark depending on its alignment with the earth and the sun we call the moon cycles through those phases about every 29 days. With each cycle, we are presented with a beautiful gift from Mother Nature with a full moon shining down on us - but sometimes that moon is extra special. You might even say it's super!

A Moon of Many Names

Over the centuries, the moon has played an important part in civilizations and each full moon has come to be recognized for its significance. In October, for example, it is known as a Full Hunter's Moon because it was the full moon that would coincide with hunting and gathering food to store for the impending winter months.

attachment-joshua-woroniecki-e8ZnhIaI4x8-unsplash Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash loading...

A Juicy Full Moon

In June, for example, it is known as the Full Strawberry Moon and has been called that name by many native tribes as it coincides with the ripening of the sweet red berries. There are other names for it, according to Almanac.com, including Blooming Moon, Honey Moon, Green Corn Moon, and the Hatching Moon. Each full moon has its own special name with its own special meaning.

July Thundermoon

The month of July is no different. The full moon in July goes by many names. One of the most popular is the Full Buck Moon, named because this is the time of the year when male deer, known as bucks, are regrowing their antlers that they had previously shed - a cycle they complete every year. There are a number of other names for the July full moon, according to the Farmer's Almanac, including the Salmon Moon, Berry Moon, and Thunder Moon.

Get our free mobile app

This July It's Also a Supermoon

Not only will we be experiencing a Thunder Moon, the July full moon will also be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2022. Almanac.com explains a supermoon is closer to the Earth than a typical full moon.

July’s full Buck Moon orbits closer to Earth than any other full Moon this year, making it the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2022! At its nearest point, the Buck Moon will be 222,089.3 miles (357,418 km) from Earth so it just edges out June’s Strawberry Moon by 200km. While a supermoon is technically bigger and brighter than a regular full Moon, it only appears about 7% larger—which can be an imperceptible difference to the human eye, depending on other conditions.

Because of its proximity to Earth, a supermoon will often appear much larger than an average full moon.

attachment-leandra-rieger-31p65jYy7gE-unsplash Photo by Leandra Rieger on Unsplash loading...

So When Is All Of This Happening?

The Full Thunder Supermoon takes place on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. In Evansville, Indiana the moon will rise from the Southeast at 9:48 pm Central Standard Time. For optimum viewing, find someplace away from city light pollution and with a clear line of sight for the horizon.

Something Extra Special

If you want to see something extra special, this location in Kentucky is one of only two places in the world to see the phenomenon known as a moonbow, and the Full Strawberry Supermoon is the perfect time to visit!

More in the Sky This July

Not only will you be able to catch a Full Thunder Supermoon this July, but there is actually a bit more celestial magnificence going on all month long with not one, but two meteor showers producing some impressive night sky displays. Find out when and where to see the meteor showers here and then keep scrolling for some impressive astrophotography!