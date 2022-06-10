The moon is an incredible celestial body that moves through phases of light and dark depending on its alignment with the earth and the sun and about every 29 days, we are presented with a beautiful full moon shining down on us, but sometimes that moon is super!

A Moon of Many Names

Over the centuries, the moon has played an important part in civilizations and each full moon has come to be recognized for its significance. In October, for example, it is known as a Full Hunter's Moon because it was the full moon that would coincide with hunting and gathering food to store for the impending winter months.

attachment-joshua-woroniecki-e8ZnhIaI4x8-unsplash Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash loading...

Howling at the Moon

January, for example, is known as the Full Wolf Moon because it is believed that is when it is easiest to overhear a wolf's howl. Each full moon has its own special name with its own special meaning.

The Full Strawberry Moon

The same is true for June as well. In June, the full moon is known as the Full Strawberry Moon and has been called that name by many native tribes as it coincides with the ripening of the sweet red berries. There are other names for it, according to Almanac.com, including Blooming Moon, Honey Moon, Green Corn Moon, and the Hatching Moon.

This June It's Also a Supermoon

Not only will we be experiencing a Strawberry Moon, the final full moon before the Summer Solstice, but it will also be a supermoon too. Almanac.com explains a supermoon is closer to the Earth than a typical full moon.

The common definition of a supermoon is any full Moon that is at a distance of at least 90% of perigee (which is the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth). June’s full Moon stands at 222,238.4 miles (357,658 km) away—comfortably within that cut-off point.

Because of its proximity to Earth, a supermoon will often appear much larger than an average full moon.

attachment-leandra-rieger-31p65jYy7gE-unsplash Photo by Leandra Rieger on Unsplash loading...

So When Is All Of This Happening?

The Full Strawberry Supermoon takes place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. In Evansville, Indiana the moon will rise from the Southeast at 9:01 pm Central Standard Time. For optimum viewing, find someplace away from city light pollution and with a clear line of sight for the horizon.

Something Extra Special

If you want to see something extra special, this location in Kentucky is one of only two places in the world to see the phenomenon known as a moonbow, and the Full Strawberry Supermoon is the perfect time to visit!