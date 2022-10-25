The Cold Moon Will Be the Final Full Moon of 2022 – Here’s When to See It Over Indiana & Kentucky

The moon is an incredible celestial body that moves through phases of light and dark depending on its alignment with the earth and the sun and about every 29 days, we are presented with a beautiful full moon shining down on us, and the final full moon of 2022 is quickly approaching.

A Moon of Many Names

Over the centuries, the moon has played an important part in civilizations and each full moon has come to be recognized for its significance. In October, for example, it is known as a Full Hunter's Moon because it was the full moon that would coincide with hunting and gathering food to store for the impending winter months.

Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash

Howling at the Moon

January, for example, is known as the Full Wolf Moon because it is believed that is when it is easiest to overhear a wolf's howl. Each full moon has its own special name with its own special meaning.

The Full Cold Moon

The same is true for December as well. In December, the full moon is known as the Full Cold Moon. It is also sometimes called The Long Night's Moon, as the nights are longer than the days during the winter. Some also call the December full moon the Moon Before Yule.

So When Can You See The Full Cold Moon?

The Full Cold Moon will take place on December 7, 2022, and it will be the final full moon before the new year. In Evansville, Indiana the moon will reach full illumination at 10:08 pm Central Standard Time. For optimum viewing, find someplace away from city light pollution and with a clear line of sight to the sky.

Photo by Leandra Rieger on Unsplash

Something Extra Special

If you want to see something extra special, this location in Kentucky is one of only two places in the world to see the phenomenon known as a moonbow, and the Full Cold Moon is the perfect time to visit!