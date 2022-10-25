If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Boonville, and surrounding areas, that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.

22nd Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

If you're going through some difficulties this year, you are far from alone. You might find it hard to be thankful this year, but here's something that you might be thankful for. The 22nd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner in Boonville will be coming up on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th.

You can request a free meal by calling Servant Fellowship Church (812) 641-1089 by November 17th.

How You Can Help

In order for events like this to continue to serve our community, your help is needed. There are a few ways in which you can help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner committee is looking for individuals, businesses, churches, small groups, or organizations that would like to help with the Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner by donating food items, financial support, or volunteering.

First, you can make monetary donations to help purchase food and supplies for the event. Monetary donations can be made at Shabby Sheek Boutique and Boonville Federal Savings Bank.

You can also drop off food donations at Miller's 5 &10, Boonville Sav U More, or Posey's Supermarket.

Finally, you can volunteer your time to help cook, prepare, and deliver these meals throughout the community this year. For information on how you can volunteer, click on the post below.

