ATF Offering $5,000 for Information Regarding Cause of Evansville Warehouse Fire

While the Evansville Fire Department continues to battle hot spots a week after the Morton Avenue warehouse went up in flames last Monday (October 17th, 2022), agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are at the site investigating what caused the massive blaze. In an effort to move the investigation along and help determine whatever the cause is quicker, they're offering the public a reward for information that will do just that.

Evansville Fire Department District Chief Mike Larson said in a press release on Monday the Bureau is offering a $5,000 reward for information "leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the setting of this fire." Larson was quick to point out that the offer of the reward did not mean investigators believe the fire was set intentionally however, it has not been completely ruled out. Larson also noted the reward is to "potentially" help with the investigation and that eliminating possible causes such as an individual or individuals being responsible is part of the process.

EFD Still extinguishing Hot Spots with Temperatures Up to 300 degrees

Along with the information regarding the reward, Larson said firefighters were still working to put out any and all hot spots at the site with some having temperatures measuring "above 300 degrees." The picture above provided by Larson and taken by the Indiana State Police Aviation Section is an infrared photo of the entire site with each white dot or blob being an active hot spot. Larson said the fire is still not considered fully extinguished and putting out all the remaining hot spots "could likely continue for another week or so."

If you have any information that may help investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms determine the cause, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Report It app. Scan the QR Code in the graphic below to go directly to the app.

