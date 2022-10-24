It's no surprise that both Kentucky and Indiana have some great haunted attractions. Many of them are some of the most famous in the United States. Vote for your favorite!

KENTUCKY HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

We didn't necessarily cover the entire state of Kentucky but you can certainly add one if we left it off the list. We've named the ones that are constantly making the news or voted the best. Here's a sneak peek at a few of them and then take a road trip and enter if you dare!

Hill of Terror

The Hill of Terror is Kentucky's largest outdoor haunted attraction and one of the most popular for many reasons including the scares, zombies, live music, food, community, and so much more.

Nightmare's End

Nightmares End Haunted House is a family-owned haunted house with a super fun backstory on how they got started all those years ago. Cary Alder and his kids Christian, Dustin, Brandon, and Gracie put the scare in a nightmare.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Quite possibly one of the most famous haunted hospitals in the United States. Here's the history of the hospital according to their website.

INDIANA'S HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

Indiana is quite well-known for its haunts. When we were in high school going to Evansville and visiting its haunted attractions was always one of our favorite things to do around Halloween because they were so much fun!

Newburgh Zombie Farm

Since 1972, Newburgh Civitan has been raising funds and supporting out local communities. We are a non-profit organization. Our goal is to reach out and help others with a special emphasis on developmental disabilities. The “Newburgh Civitan Haunted House” fundraiser started in downtown Newburgh. The project moved between a few locations. In 1989 it was located at First and Polk. It moved to Vann Rd in 1999. Our building serves as a club house, meetings and event room, and the haunted house.

Old Courthouse Catacombs & The House of Lecter

The Old Courthouse Catacombs is one of the world's oldest, largest, and creepiest haunted structures. Located underground in the Catacombs beneath the Old County Courthouse, built in 1888.