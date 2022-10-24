What You Need to Stock Up on NOW to Survive Winter in Indiana

Last week, my daughter had a soccer game at 7 PM. Since it's only mid-October, I was kind of shocked when I looked at the weather to figure out how to dress and I discovered that it was going to dip to around 45° while she was playing ball. The other parents and I showed up in full coveralls, winter coats, hats, blankets, and snow boots. I even broke out my hand warmers, and let me tell you, we were still chilly!

It got me thinking about the inevitable. Winter is coming. WINTER IS COMING! winter. is. coming.

via GIPHY

UG!

Last year, I was totally unprepared. When it snowed, I had to make TRASH BAG SNOW PANTS. Y'all. Trash Bag Snow Pants. You can find my tutorial here. And I was stuck inside for days because I couldn't get out of my driveway because of the snow and ice. It SUCKED. Actual image of me from Winter 2021-22 right here.

So, I thought about all of the things I need to stock up on BEFORE there is a mad rush at the store. Nothing like waiting until it snows to get rock salt and snow pants! I figured I'd share my list with you because life is busy and we could all use a reminder or two!

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm! *As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.