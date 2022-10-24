Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area.

You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, has announced a massive recall of their Italian pork sausage products. Why? Because there's the possibility that they could be contaminated with thin blue rubber. that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber pieces. According to the USDA:

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The one-pound Bob Evans Italian pork sausage rolls were produced on September 8, 2022. The sausage rolls have a lot code of XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The products also bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, so if you purchased Bob Evans Italian Sausage recently, you might want to double-check to see if they are a part of this recall. If your sausage is, you are asked to either throw out these products or return them to where you purchased them.

