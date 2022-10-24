Prepare for a Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage in 2022

Brace yourself: there is a turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving. Here's what it could mean for your holiday plans.

When you think about a Thanksgiving meal, the first thing that comes to mind is naturally a turkey, right? Practically everyone has one on their dinner table at Thanksgiving. Believe it or not, Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and people might struggle to find a turkey for the family this year.

Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage

Yeah, you read that right. We are in the midst of another turkey shortage this year. There are several factors at play for this shortage in 2022. According to CBS News, The USDA warned that turkey production will be lower for the rest of the year, and the first half of 2023 due to massive outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as the avian flu. The avian flu is worse than usual this year. Around 3.6% of America's turkeys have died of it this year, according to the New York Times. While that doesn't sound like too high of a number, it's actually over seven million birds.

Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) Lightwriter1949 loading...

The avian flu is just the start of things. When it comes to other reasons for the turkey shortage this year, feed, fuel, and labor all cost more than they did a year ago. Workers are also hard to come by. And droughts across the United States aren't helping either.

All of this means that you will be paying more for your Thanksgiving turkey this year. According to the New York Times, you could be paying more than twice as much for a turkey as they did last year. Now, experts think that you will be able to find some kind of turkey this year. You just might have to settle for one that is either bigger or smaller than you might like or need. Plus, you'll be paying more too. Since most people flock to the stores before Thanksgiving to get their turkeys, some say that it is best to go ahead and get yours while you can, now, and just keep it in the freezer.

CBS News even found a few ways you can reserve your turkey now. You can find out how by clicking here.

(HT- NY Times / CBS News)

