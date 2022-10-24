Owensboro native, and Christian country music musician, Steve Bridgmon is having a big year. He just released a brand-new song and a profoundly emotional memoir. Now, he can add some hardware to his achievements after winning an independent music award for Jesus Still Loves Me (feat. Jeff Bates & Danielle Wilson).

Steve Bridgmon/CANVA

Excitement was in the air all weekend long for my friend Steve Bridgmon. His nephew Aidan sang at the JMA Fest vocal competition on Saturday and although he didn't win, he placed pretty high. Steve shared with me how proud he was of Aiden. Beyond the mutual love of music, there's a special bond between them. Back in January 2020, I introduced you to Steve's sister and Aiden's Mom, Dr. Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo a 1991 graduate of Daviess County High School. Unfortunately, after her long fight battling glioblastoma brain cancer, Shannon passed away on July 27th, 2020. Steve and Aiden have been there for each other through the grieving process. It was a bittersweet weekend without having Shannon there in the crowd, but she had to be looking down so proud of her beautiful family.

"THREE THINGS I NEED FROM YOU"

On top of all of his tour dates, and finishing his new album, he finished writing his first book which was released on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Steve shares his story of faith, love, and survival during his most difficult days.

He shared the exciting news on social media. "Excited to announce an exclusive publishing and distribution deal through Amazon for “Three Things I Need from You” the story of my journey through grief, loss, and maneuvering myself through the ever-changing world of the music business. Things are happening! So excited to finally be able to tell the world my story."

I read his inspirational memoir on the day of its release, and it touched my soul.

Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo

HOW TO ORDER "THREE THINGS I NEED FROM YOU"

"Your story is your story. It's no one else's, don't let someone else tell you how your story should be told." - Steve Bridgmon

Inspirational Country music artist Steve Bridgmon shares his journey through grief after a tragedy, enlightenment, and ultimate triumph. From maneuvering himself through the Nashville music industry to reflecting on his childhood through his relationship with his sister, Shannon, Steve expresses himself through the experiences that made him who he is today and the people who helped guide the way. - Amazon.com

Steve Bridgmon

Steve was red carpet ready for the 8th Annual Josie Awards on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. He was nominated for 2 (two) Josie Music Awards. Win or lose, Steve was ready to celebrate at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Was it a good sign that he was seated in the front row?

Steve Bridgmon/CANVA

Yes. Yes, it was!

"So .. this just happened. I’m so grateful and blessed .. no words. Thank you and I love you all!", Steve shared after winning Single of the Year for Jesus Still Loves Me

Steve Bridgmon/CANVA

As I sit here in my Nashville home, I can’t help but think about the journey I’ve been on for the past 7 years. These past 2 have been, at times, almost unbearable. That moment when you want to text your dad or sister a picture like one of these below, but when they called my name, it wasn’t about the win, it was about the journey. Jesus Still Loves Me is a special song for a lot of people. The journey keeps changing and so does my life. My story isn’t over yet. ❤️ To God be the Glory.", Steve shared while reflecting on the night

Steve Bridgmon/CANVA

Congratulations! We are so proud of you and so glad for you. Know we love you! Blessings to you friend. - Lori Baughn

Congratulations. That's one of my favorite songs. - Suellen Miller

Congrats!!! Way to go, my friend! So proud! - Jenny Mason

Steve Bridgmon/CANVA

Jesus Still Loves Me

Steve Bridgmon (feat. Jeff Bates & Danielle Wilson).

Wow!!!!!! How exciting!!!!!! So proud of you!!!!! - Lana R McLimore

Congratulations! So proud of you! - Janet Laswell Suwanski

Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Congratulations, Bridge! I'm so proud of you! - Lori McDonald

"GOD MUST BE LAUGHING" - CLIMBING UP THE CHARTS

Steve recently released his new single "God Must Be Laughing". It's been climbing up the charts ever since the release date.

My good friend Steve Bridgmon knocks it out of the park AGAIN (I think that's a baseball analogy?). Give it a listen! - Blake Smith

It's added to my Amazon Music playlist. Well done, Steve. Such a great song! - Ami Comeford

Good song my friend! - Tim Moss

Listened to it at midnight as soon as the notification that my preorder was ready came through. Love it, man! - Jericho McCoy

Congrats on all of your success! I see much more in your future.