In the near future, my husband and I want to move to a much smaller, yet incredibly awesome house. We have been all over the internet searching for unique house plans. Our favorites are container homes, cabins, and tree houses.

For now, until we can get our house ready to sell, we just dream a lot. I will often look for an Airbnb that resembles something we would like to live in and book a short stay. It gives us a little glimpse into the future.

I could exactly what we are looking for in Stranton, Kentcuky. It even has ramps for when we are too old to climb too many stairs.

As soon as I can pencil in some time for us to get away, this is where we are going, It's positioned on a gorgeous piece of land in the hills of eastern Kentucky. This Airbnb is truly unique and utterly breathtaking.

Seclusion Cabin Airbnb - Tower, Treehouse, Koi Pond - Stanton, Kentucky

The Airbnb Superhost, Derek, describes the beautiful cabin and treehouse like this,

Seclusion is a completely custom, hand-crafted cabin complete with a treehouse room, koi pond, rocky landscape, observatory tower, and more in an unbeatable location. This cabin is located just a mile or two off the Slade, KY exit on top of a ridge in Red River Gorge. Built by Paul Rhodes in his spare time, this passion project took over six years to complete and boasts a uniqueness unrivaled by other accommodations.

He goes on to say,

Inspired by the rugged, adventurous surroundings of the Gorge, this cabin treehouse hybrid maintains a holistic cabin feel while boasting next-level modern amenities and impressively creative design.

Everything was as advertised... - Abby

Everything was as peaceful and secluded as advertised... - Abby

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

Seclusion now holds a special place in our hearts! We went as a mini getaway for our anniversary, and we couldn’t be happier. It is the perfect place to unwind, disconnect, and relax with the one you love in the most serene setting. We loved the landscape that surrounds the cabin. - Lacey

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

I was tempted to keep this place a secret so it won’t be solidly booked, but it is so exceptionally beautiful that I can’t stop talking about it. The beautiful design cabin and the cute cozy treehouse pay great homage to the overall beauty of nature that surrounds the space. It is all just magical and majestic and secluded... - Linda

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

This cabin is amazing and gorgeous! The hot tub is fantastic and the setting is beautiful. - Kadi

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

This was such an amazing stay, even more, beautiful and unique in person! - McKenna

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

Magnificent! The only word to describe this cabin. - Patricia

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

This place was absolutely beautiful. The pictures don’t do it justice. - Lynn

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

We fell in love with this cabin. The architecture is stunning and fun. The amenities are really luxurious up in the mountain, and the surrounding nature is so peaceful. The koi pond and the jacuzzi were a lovely bonus, and the top-floor room is like a little cocoon with beautiful views everywhere you look! - Audrey

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

A stunning location. A perfect place to disconnect and enjoy. - Patrick

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

This is truly an amazingly beautiful experience.

So much thought has been put into the design and excellent craftsmanship in the construction.

A magical stay. - Partick

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

The cleanest, most interesting, and most well-crafted place I've stayed. From the hot tub to the Koi pond, we just scratched our heads at the ingenuity and attention to detail.

I'm afraid I will never love another cabin this much. GREAT spot! - Shawn

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

This cabin was lovely. The setting was so serene set among the rocks. We enjoyed every square inch of space! - Susan

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

Seclusion is absolutely ridiculous and a must-visit. Ownership should be very proud of the product of its efforts. The cabin and property are immaculate, and the details of the interior make it difficult to pull yourself away and venture out into the beautiful Red River Gorge. Count yourself lucky if you can find a couple of days of availability, and if you do, grab them. You'll thank yourself after your visit. - Daniel

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

We were overwhelmed by the beauty of your cabin. I am an artist, and I was amazed that every angle and viewpoint was thought out. Well done. I didn’t want to leave. - Sarah

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

One of the coolest cabins I’ve stayed in, loved the way the place was constructed around the landscape without moving the trees and rocks they incorporated it into the scenery. Felt very private...- Robert

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

Wonderful location for some solitude surrounded by a beautiful rock outcropping. - Kristin

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

Wow! I kept repeating this word all throughout our stay Derek and Sandy have an amazing cabin - it’s just magical! - Maggie

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

The beauty and seclusion of this home are absolute serenity. The scenery is what fairy tales are made of. The boulder wall on the property with trails going between, on top, and around, huge trees growing on top of the boulders with their root systems weaving around the rocks! Probably my favorite feature on the property was the land itself. The Koi pond was my fiancé’s most relaxing, stress-free place at Seclusion. - Steve

Derek/Airbnb Derek/Airbnb loading...

This house is such an experience. The way it was basically built around the beautiful rocks is incredible. We enjoyed the outside of the home as much as the inside. The hot tub and fire pit are in excellent locations. The koi fish were fun to visit. The inside is warm and inviting. - SaraVard

I don't want to just stay in this Airbnb I want to buy it and live there. This is my dream home. Every inch of it is like something out of my dreams. Everything from the natural light, to the shower in the bathroom, I love it.

Kentucky is so beautiful. It's heaven on earth. No matter the season, the entire Red River Gorge area is spectacular.

Here is where you can get more info about Seclusion Cabin and book your stay.