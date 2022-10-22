Look Inside An Abandoned Bank Found in East St. Louis

You just never know what you are going to find in East St. Louis.

Get our free mobile app

Look, I am going, to be honest, I don't get too close to East St. Louis. I think one time I took a wrong turn and went there by accident and I quickly found my way back to where I was going. However, one explorer who I like to follow on YouTube decaymidwest looks for abandoned places in the midwest and found one in East St. Louis.

LOOK INSIDE: Abandoned Bank in East St. Louis

It's covered in graffiti and broken glass and several broken doors, but from the video, it does look like it was once a nice building to work and do business in. It's a three-floor building with some interesting features. One part of the video we are taken to want is assumed to have been the vault and it's completely gone. Just brick and decay left from the vault.